Alert sounded after heavydischarge

Due to heavy amount of inflow at the Basavasagar reservoir from the Alamatti dam, officials of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited have again started releasing water from the reservoir to maintain the safety level in the reservoir.

According to information reaching here at 1 p.m. on Thursday, officials discharged 2.03 lakh cusecs water into the Krishna river course, as there was an inflow of 1.80 lakh cusecs in the reservoir.

The water level in the reservoir stands at 491.63 m against the full reservoir level of 492.25 m.

The bridge between Kollur and Huvinadagi villages is likely be submerged again if another 40,000 cusecs of water is added to the present discharge.

The taluk administrations of Deodurg, Surpur and Shahpur are on high alert and have taken initiatives to attend to any emergent situation if the water level in the Krishna goes up. They have already sounded an alert in the villages situated on the river banks to be cautious and not to venture into the river for any purpose.