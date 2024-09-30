ADVERTISEMENT

Alert residents rescue newborn on outskirts of Sarjapur

Published - September 30, 2024 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Alert residents helped the police rescue a newborn boy found buried alive at an isolated place on the outskirts of Sarjapur on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred in the morning when a few residents heard the baby crying. They searched the place and found that the baby had been buried alive.

They rescued the baby before alerting the police control room. The police rushed to the spot and took the baby to Dommasandra Government Hospital for treatment. “The baby was born just hours ago and is responding to the treatment,” the police said.

The Sarjapur police have registered a case and are trying to track down his parents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US