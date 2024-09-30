GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alert residents rescue newborn on outskirts of Sarjapur

Published - September 30, 2024 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Alert residents helped the police rescue a newborn boy found buried alive at an isolated place on the outskirts of Sarjapur on Monday.

The incident occurred in the morning when a few residents heard the baby crying. They searched the place and found that the baby had been buried alive.

They rescued the baby before alerting the police control room. The police rushed to the spot and took the baby to Dommasandra Government Hospital for treatment. “The baby was born just hours ago and is responding to the treatment,” the police said.

The Sarjapur police have registered a case and are trying to track down his parents.

