Alert prison guards unearth drug smuggling case

Two men had thrown the drugs into the prison from outside

The Parappana Agarahara police are on a massive manhunt for two persons who threw 970 gm of marijuana concealed in plastic covers into the prison from outside. It was detected by alert security personnel on Thursday night .

Based on a complaint filed by P. Ranganath, Chief Superintendent of central prison, the police have registered a case under NDPS Act and various sections of the Prisons Act, and stepped up investigations to track down the accused.

In his complaint, Mr. Ranganath said the accused, who had come on a motorcycle, threw the banned drugs covered in plastic covers over the high-rise walls into a drain opposite the Quarantine Security Section-02, central prison.

The patrolling staff heard the sound and went to the spot around 8.30 p.m. and seized the cover. They rushed out to find two men waiting for the signals. The duo escaped leaving behind the bike. The vehicle, along with the plastic cover, were handed over to the police for further investigation.

This is one of the common forms of smuggling drugs into the prison , a police officer said .