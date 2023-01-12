Alert police rescue abducted man

January 12, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Alert Adugodi police on Wednesday cracked a kidnap case and rescued a man who was held captive in a moving car by a gang of four. The police chased the car for 2 km and intercepted it before rescuing the man, while the accused managed to flee. The police gave hot chase again and managed to pin down one of the accused, identified as Gopinath.

Gopinath was brought to the station for questioning, while the victim was reunited with his family. C.K. Baba, DCP, South East Division, said that efforts are on to track down the other accused, who are on the run.

The incident occurred at Koramangala 100 feet road check post when the Adugodi inspector on night rounds noticed the car driving in rash manner. The police tried to stop the car by pulling the barricade on the road, but the car collided with it and sped away. While the police tried to stop it, they saw a man crying and shouting for help, saying “Kapadi, kapadi.”

Inspector Manjunath swung into action along with his team and intercepted the car near the water tank.

A probe so far revealed that the gang had abducted the man, identified as Touhid, over a financial row three days ago and demanded a ransom of ₹60,000 from his family. Even though Touhid’s mother managed to arrange ₹35,000 and gave it to the accused, they continued to keep Touhid in their custody demanding the rest of the money. The accused had even threatened to kill Touhid if they filed a complaint with the police.

“We are trying to find out the exact reason behind Touhid’s abduction,“ Mr. Baba said, while appreciating the police’s work.

