Alert issued by Yagachi project division

The office of the Yagachi Project Division at Belur has issued an alert to people residing downstream of the Yagachi reservoir to shift to safer places as water could be released from the reservoir anytime.

H.T.Dinesh, Executive Engineer (Yagachi), Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited, in a statement, on Wednesday, said water level had been increasing in the reservoir due to heavy rains in the catchment area of Mudigere, Belur and Chikkamagaluru taluks. Water could be released to the river anytime. The people in the downstream should take measures for the safety of their family members and cattle, he said.