Alert issued against possible floods along Krishna

The water level in the Basavasagar Reservoir now stands at 490.27 m against the full reservoir level of 492.25 m. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

In view of the likelihood of heavy rain in the Krishna basin and also water being released from Basavasagar Reservoir near Narayanpur, Yadgir Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal has issued alert notices to all tahsildars in the district to take preventive measures to protect people and livestock in the villages downstream.

According to a forecast by Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rain in the districts of Yadgir, Vijayapura, Raichur and Kalaburagi from Friday till Sunday. At present, the water level in the reservoir stands at 490.27 m against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 492.25 m.

“If water inflow is increased due to rain, a heavy amount of water will be discharged from the reservoir into the river course. Residents of villages along the riverbank should be alerted through all modes of communication and tahsildars should take all preventive measures to protect animals and people from possible flooding,” the Deputy Commissioner directed them [tahsildars] on Friday.

Addressing the tahsildars through a video conference on Friday, she suggested forming WhatsApp groups comprising officials of the Revenue Department, the Police Department, gram panchayat presidents and members and panchayat development officers to share important and emergency information to help people in case of any contingency.

Ms. Snehal asked the officials of the Revenue Department to alert personnel of Fire and Emergency Services and also to keep a team of fishermen, swimmers and boats ready to face any flood situation.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shankaragowda Somanal and other officers were present.