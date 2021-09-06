Alert in Kodagu’s border villages

MYSURU

06 September 2021

26 villages in 20 km radius from Kerala border identified for immunisation on priority

With Kodagu remaining a high-risk district, sharing its border with Kerala where COVID-19 cases are soaring, 26 villages close to the border in Kodagu have been identified for vaccination on priority as a measure to fight the spread.

The villages located in a radius of 20 km from the border are in focus and the eligible populations are being vaccinated as a step to contain cross-border transmission.

The government is keeping a close watch on Kodagu as it is among the few districts in the State where certain curbs including weekend lockdown have continued. Schools and colleges aren’t open yet as the TPR is yet to fall below 2 per cent.

Kodagu DHO Venkatesh said the 26 villages have an estimated population of around 30,000, including tribals who are being persuaded to get vaccinated.

Dr. Venkatesh said the screening at the border check-posts is strict and genuineness of RT-PCR negative reports are checked before allowing entry into the State in the wake of reports of use of fake reports for gaining entry.

On the scare of Nipah virus in Kerala, he said all precautionary measures are in place and necessary protocols are being followed. “There is no need to panic,” he added.

Four years ago when the Nipah outbreak was reported in Kerala, health authorities were on alert in the border districts of Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru as they are frequented by tourists from the neighbouring State. As the infection can spread from fruit bats to pigs, instructions had been given for educating people rearing pigs in Kodagu district. They had been told not to feed discarded and rotten fruit to pigs. The public were advised against eating fruits grown in trees such as papaya and chiku with bite marks as a precaution since they may have been bitten by fruit-eating bats. However, there is no threat to eating fruits at home after confirming they do not have bite marks, the health authorities had said.