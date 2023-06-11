Albino deer captured on camera in Kabini

June 11, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Wildlife photographer Dhruv Patil has spotted and captured on camera an albino deer which is rare to be found.

Mr. Dhruv Patil clicked the photo recently while he was venturing in the Kabini forest region. Mr. Dhruv Patil happens to be the son of Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil.

Usually, deers possess shiny brown skin. Deers with white or pale white skin are found once in a while. However, such deers do not form any special species. According to experts, their skin attains white/pale white colour due to congenital defective genes and the lack of melanine pigment remains the reason behind this.

Further, the colour of the eyes of albino deers will also be different with a pinkish hue unlike that of other deers. They are also said to have poor eyesight and hence are easy prey to predatory animals. Because of this, the average life span of an albino deer is less than that of other deer.

Mr. Dhruv Patil, who is pursuing a degree in hotel management and tourism at New York University, U.S., captured a rare black panther in the Kabini forest area a few years back. This click which was a result of five years of effort had drawn the attention of wildlife lovers across the State.

Mr. Dhruv Patil founded Society for Protection of Animals and Plants in 2011. Now, the organisation has an active involvement of about 10,000 volunteers.

He started wildlife photography in 2013 and has had field experience in the jungles of Africa and the Americas.