Aland MLA says he will move privilege motion against Central University Vice-Chancellor

March 12, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking serious note of what he said protocol violation in welcoming him during his visit to the Central University of Karnataka near Kalaburagi on Monday, Aland MLA and advisor to Chief Minister B.R. Patil has decided to move a privilege motion against Vice-Chancellor of the university Battu Satyanarayana.

“Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Priyank Kharge and I visited the university on Monday to attend a pre-scheduled conference. The Vice-Chancellor was supposed to welcome us. But he did not. At least, the Registrar or other officers should have welcomed us in his absence. None welcomed us. I am going to move a privilege motion against Prof. Satyanarayana. The Speaker will summon the Vice-chancellor. Let Prof. Satyanarayana give his explanation in the Legislative Assembly,” Mr. Patil told The Hindu on Tuesday.

