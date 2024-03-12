GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aland MLA says he will move privilege motion against Central University Vice-Chancellor

March 12, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking serious note of what he said protocol violation in welcoming him during his visit to the Central University of Karnataka near Kalaburagi on Monday, Aland MLA and advisor to Chief Minister B.R. Patil has decided to move a privilege motion against Vice-Chancellor of the university Battu Satyanarayana.

“Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Priyank Kharge and I visited the university on Monday to attend a pre-scheduled conference. The Vice-Chancellor was supposed to welcome us. But he did not. At least, the Registrar or other officers should have welcomed us in his absence. None welcomed us. I am going to move a privilege motion against Prof. Satyanarayana. The Speaker will summon the Vice-chancellor. Let Prof. Satyanarayana give his explanation in the Legislative Assembly,” Mr. Patil told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.