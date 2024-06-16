Aland farmers receive ₹82.88 cr. crop insurance amount under PMFBY

Of the total ₹185 crore crop insurance claim received by farmers in Kalaburagi district under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) for the year 2023, Aland taluk has received ₹82.88 crore, legislator B.R. Patil has said.

Addressing presspersons here on Sunday, Mr. Patil said that farmers in the district have paid ₹185 crore premium and sought ₹185 crore claim for crop loss.

He accused Universal Sompo [insurance company] of denying insurance claim of many farmers who lost their crops in the previous years.

Now, the new insurance company empanelled for implementing PMFBY is IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance Company and we have high expectations of this company, Mr. Patil added.

He said that crop insurance schemes fail due to the lethargic attitude of officials and the insurance company concerned.

Akshara Avishkara

Criticising the Akshara Avishkara programme launched by Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) a year ago by allocating ₹652 crore (25% of the KKRDB grants for 2023-24) funds, Mr. Patil said that Akshara Avishkara was launched without taking the legislators from the region into confidence.

The board did not even convene a meeting with representatives from the Kalyana Karnataka region before launching the programme. “We do not have any idea how it will help improve the quality of education,” Mr. Patil added.

