Aland disturbance: 167 persons, including 10 women, arrested

A right-wing crowd gathered at Hazrat Ladle Mashaikh Dargah in Aland in Kalaburagi district violating Section 144 of CrPC on March 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

March 02, 2022 17:53 IST

Communal tension had flared up on March 1 after Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba led a right-wing mob to offer puja to a Shivalinga allegedly located in the Hazrat Ladle Mashaikh Dargah premises

Police invoked prohibitory orders and booked 167 persons, including 10 women, in Aland town of Kalaburagi district on March 2 to end communal tension that flared up a day ago after Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba led a right-wing mob to offer puja to a Shivalinga allegedly located in the Hazrat Ladle Mashaikh Dargah premises.

The mob led by Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba and other BJP leaders entered the dargah premises to perform puja for ‘purification’ of Raghava Chaitanya linga. Some people in the mob threw stones damaging some vehicles, including those of Mr. Khuba, the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police.

The Kalaburagi police booked 167 persons who were taken into custody for questioning. Aland town, which witnessed violence on March 1, returned to normal on March 2. However, shops and commercial establishments remained closed, and movement of vehicles and people was sparse.

Prohibitory orders were in force in the town to prevent any further tension and to bring the situation under control. A heavy police force was deployed in the town to keep vigil and prevent any untoward incident. “Police recovered a large quantity of stones, sticks and rods that were stocked on the terrace of some houses,” said Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, who was camping in the town.

Section 144 extended for two days

The district administration, which had imposed Section 144 in Aland town till March 3 (6.00 a.m.), has extended the same till March 5 (6 a.m.).