Akshy Sridhar takes charge as Haveri ZP CEO

February 20, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Akshy Sridhar told presspersons in Haveri on Monday that he will focus on e-governance to bring speed in administration.

Akshy Sridhar, who has assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer of Haveri Zilla Panchayat, has said that his priority will be effective implementation of e-governance and digitalisation so that it ensures speed in administration.

Speaking to presspersons in Haveri on Monday, he recalled his experience in e-governance during his tenure as Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation and said that he will work on the same model in Haveri to bring speed in administration.

Mr. Sridhar said that for ensuring efficient drinking water system in the district, priority will be given to expediting works under Jal Jeevan Mission and multi-village drinking water projects.

He said that he will continue the good work done by the former ZP CEO Mohammed Roshan and he is open to suggestions from all quarters. He also promised to address complaints at the earliest.

