Akshayakalpa Organic raises $15 million for expansion

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 08, 2022 21:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Akshayakalpa Organic, India's first certified organic dairy enterprise that offers organic milk and milk products, has raised of $15 million in Series B funding round from both existing and new investors.

British International Investment, the UK's development finance institution, Rainmatter Foundation, and its existing investor Venture Dairy have joined the Series B financing, said a press release issued on Thursday.

Akshayakalpa plans to aggressively invest in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad markets, expand into new geographies of Pune, Mumbai and Kochi and take its long-shelf organic dairy products pan India, said the release.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded by G.N.S. Reddy and Shashi Kumar, Akshayakalpa Organic is the biggest organic milk producer in the country and has seen significant growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 60% in the last five year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app