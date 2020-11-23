Akshaya Patra: MLC seeks panel to probe charges

Allegations of ‘governance issues’ have been made against foundation

In the light of allegations of “governance issues” in the Akshaya Patra Foundation (APF) made by former trustees, Lahar Singh Siroya, BJP MLC, on Monday urged the chairman of ISKCON and APF Madhu Pandit Dasa to temporarily hand over charge of the foundation to an independent administrator until exonerated of all charges, and set up an independent committee to inquire into the allegations.

“I was very disturbed to read serious charges of misuse of power, misappropriation of resources, and mixing up of accounts being levelled against the APF by former trustees. I am glad that you have instituted an enquiry by a two -member committee headed by K.V. Chowdary, the former Chief Vigilance Commissioner,” he noted in a letter addressed to Mr. Dasa.

Pointing to the other two member of the panel, who are non-executive trustees of the foundation, he said that there may be a conflict of interest, but clarified that he does not suspect their professional integrity.

Mr. Siroya also said that suggestions of the Chief Justice of India or the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court be taken in appointing an unimpeachable panel.