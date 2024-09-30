Akshaya Patra Foundation’s 75th kitchen inaugurated

“Poverty is not unique to India. It is there in every society; however, India’s poverty is huge, with about 450 million illiterate people, 200 million people with no access to safe drinking water, 800 million people who receive free ration, 750 million people who have no access to basic sanitation, just one teacher for every two classes in rural India, and millions of children going hungry and not performing well in their schools,” N.R. Narayana Murthy, Founder of Infosys, said at the inauguration of the 75th kitchen facility of The Akshaya Patra Foundation in Chikkajala on Monday.

The Akshaya Patra kitchens, across Bengaluru and Hubballi in Karnataka, and all over India as well, aim to provide nutritious meals to schoolchildren to ensure more positive outcomes with regard to their education, and the newly launched kitchen is expected to benefit 35,000 children across more than 200 government and government aided schools on a daily basis. The foundation has partnered with Thakkar Family Foundation for its 75th kitchen.

Discussing the importance of providing nutrition to schoolchildren during the inaugural event, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, “The disparity between the rich and the rest of Indians is widening at an alarming pace. When I was studying in a government school in my village, I too got my midday meals there. I think from those days till today, these programmes have a valuable impact on children’s well-being, health, and educational outcomes, which is the key to coming out of their economically poorer situation in society.”