Akshaya Patra Foundation delivers 4 billion meals 

February 23, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Akshaya Patra Foundation, operational partner of the Union government’ PM POSHAN Abhiyaan, has crossed the threshold of delivering 4 billion nutritious meals to school children across the country.

Founded in 2000 with the beginning of nourishing 1,500 children in five schools, Akshaya Patra has now flourished to serve over 2.2 million children daily across 24,000 plus schools in 16 states and two Union Territories, said a press release.

Chanchalapathi Dasa, Vice-Chairman, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said, “We are immensely proud of reaching this significant milestone and remain dedicated to our vision of a future where no child in India is deprived of education because of hunger.”

