GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Akshaya Patra Foundation delivers 4 billion meals 

February 23, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Akshaya Patra Foundation, operational partner of the Union government’ PM POSHAN Abhiyaan, has crossed the threshold of delivering 4 billion nutritious meals to school children across the country.

Founded in 2000 with the beginning of nourishing 1,500 children in five schools, Akshaya Patra has now flourished to serve over 2.2 million children daily across 24,000 plus schools in 16 states and two Union Territories, said a press release.

Chanchalapathi Dasa, Vice-Chairman, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said, “We are immensely proud of reaching this significant milestone and remain dedicated to our vision of a future where no child in India is deprived of education because of hunger.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.