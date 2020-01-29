Akshay Kumar to shoot in Bandipur for Man vs. Wild

Actor Akshay Kumar reached Mysuru on Wednesday to shoot for one of the episodes of Man vs. Wild in Bandipur.

The series is hosted by British adventurer Bear Grylls who shot an episode with actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday. The Forest Department has issued permission for the shooting, which is expected to be completed by January 30. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured in an episode which was shot at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

Sources said there was no shooting involving Mr. Akshay Kumar on Wednesday and the crew spent much of the time scouting for the location. It is likely that much of the shooting will take place around Rampura elephant camp in Moolehole range, sources added.

Though wild conservationists and activists criticised the authorities for issuing permission during fire season, the officials brushed it aside on the grounds that the staff deployed for fire fighting operations was not being disturbed. They have imposed terms and conditions, including a ban on photographing during night, carrying inflammable materials, use of generator sets and other contraptions that go with any film crew.

Though the officials have justified that the focus on Bandipur would help showcase the national park to a wider audience, conservationists have said such television shows akin to soap operas do little to bring serious wildlife issues into focus.