Akshara Dasoha: Children get foodgrains

Monthly quota of rice, toor dal is being supplied to students of Class 1 to 10 in Mysuru and Kodagu districts

As schools continue to remain closed over the COVID-19 pandemic and their reopening appears uncertain despite the fall in numbers of pandemic cases in the State, the children of government and aided high schools and primary schools across Mysuru and Kodagu districts are receiving rice and toor dal as a part of the Akshara Dasoha programme.

With no distribution of meals to the children under Akshara Dasohafollowing the closure of schools, the government resolved to distribute foodgrains to the children.

In Mysuru, the distribution is on since a fortnight with the quota of rice and toor dal allocated to the respective schools for distribution. The parents of the children can collect the foodgrains from the school authorities on behalf of the children.

“More than 2 lakh children are covered under the programme in Mysuru district,” said DDPI Panduranga.

He told The Hindu that the rice was distributed first and now toor dal is being supplied to the schools based on the supply of the stock. The quantity of supply depends on the daily quota of diet fixed for each child under the programme, he added.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy on Wednesday checked the quality of foodgrains supplied to the children under Akshara Dasoha in the district, visiting the warehouse where the grains are stored.

Kodagu DDPI P.S. Machado said nearly 40,000 children are getting the supply from the schools. The quota of June and July are being distributed now and subsequent months’ quota would be supplied after receiving it from the authorities concerned.