Akshara Avishkara will play a key role in the education sector, says KKRDB chairman

Two thousand government schools to be provided basic facilities and infrastructure to fight educational backwardness under the scheme

Published - August 01, 2024 07:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board chairperson Ajay Singh inaugurating Educon-2024 at Toranagal in Ballari district on Thursday.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Akshara Aviskhara, a special programme initiated by the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) to develop government schools across the Kalyana Karnataka region, will play a key role in fighting educational backwardness, KKRDB chairman Ajay Singh has said.

Speaking at the inauguration of Educon-2024, an educational conference organised by JSW Foundation in association with the Department of School Education (Kalaburagi Division) at Toranagal in Ballari district on Thursday, Dr. Singh said that KKRDB has allocated 25% of its funds for the development of government schools in the region.

“We have taken many initiatives to develop government schools in the Kalyana Karnataka region. We have started pre-primary classes (Early Child Care and Education-ECCE) in 1,008 schools, bilingual teaching in 872 schools and National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) classes in 306 schools across the seven districts that fall in the region. Under Akshara Avishkara, 2,000 government schools in the region will be provided basic facilities and educational infrastructure, every year for the next five years,” Dr. Singh said.

More than 250 people participated in the educational conference at Toranagal in Ballari district on Thursday.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Additional Commissioner of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Kalaburagi Division, Akash S. said that his department will discuss with 41 institutions and organisations working for the development of education in the region and develop a plan for future action.

Ballari Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra stressed the importance of the participation of students and teachers in the development of quality education.

Nagatihalli Jayaprakash, a resource person, spoke on sustainable development and leadership.

Vijayanagara Deputy Commissioner M. Diwakar, Ballari Superintendent of Police Shobha Rani, Ballari Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur, Vijayanagara Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Nongjai Mohd. Ali Akram Shah, Chief Executive Officer of JSW Foundation Ashwini Saxena, Waddu Gram Panchayat president K.M. Nigamma Nagaraj and others were present.

Over 250 people participated in the event.

