Akshar Yoga Kendraa attempt to break seven new Guinness World Records 

For the upcoming occasion of the 10th International Yoga Day, Bengaluru-based Akshar Yoga Kendraa under the leadership of Himalayan Siddhaa is set to organise a series of activities designed to highlight yoga’s transformative power. The highlight of this year’s celebration is an attempt to set 7 new Guinness World Records by holding 7 distinct Yogasanas, that aims to showcase the physical and mental discipline cultivated through dedicated yoga practice.

Participants in the event will include people from diverse backgrounds, including yoga enthusiasts, members of the Indian Army, NCC, Air Force, Karnataka State Police, specially-abled persons, children from orphanages, and members of the business and corporate community.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, said, “Comprehensive training sessions are being conducted to ensure participants can hold the asanas with precision and endurance. We have invited yoga enthusiasts from around the world to join in this effort, fostering a sense of global unity and collective achievement. By involving a large number of participants in the Guinness World Records attempt, Akshar Yoga Kendraa aims to inspire a broader audience to explore yoga and incorporate it into their lives.”

By aiming for new heights in yoga practice and raising awareness about its benefits, this celebration will not only honour the tradition of yoga but also inspire future generations to embrace its transformative power, said a press release.

