Akram Pasha back as Hassan Deputy Commissioner

The musical chairs over the post of the Deputy Commissioner of Hassan continues, with IAS officer Akram Pasha, who was transferred from here before the Lok Sabha elections, reinstated on Wednesday.

The State government on Wednesday issued a notification posting him to Hassan, transferring incumbent Priyanka Mary Francis.

ULB polls

Ms. Francis has been directed to hand over the charge to Mr. Pasha after the counting for the urban local body polls, which is scheduled for May 31.

Mr. Pasha, who was posted to Hassan on February 22, was transferred on March 30, as per directions from the Election Commission of India.

It is said that BJP leaders had sought his transfer from the district during the elections, alleging that the JD(S) posted him to Hassan “to win over a particular section of votes”.

Ms. Francis has not been shown a placement in the notification, which has been issued with the concurrence of the State Election Commission.

Minister for Public Works and senior JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, also in charge of the district, has had run-ins with Ms. Francis on administrative issues.