Belagavi’s Akkatayi felicitated, after she greets Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Sambra Airport

Akkatayi Langoti and some women from Suttatti village greeted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the airport in Sambra, Belagavi, on Monday.

They felicitated the Chief Minister with a woollen shawl and shared some sweets with him.

Akkatayi, an elderly farm woman from Suttatti near Raibag in Belagavi district, had organised a mass lunch for around 200 women from the money saved under the monthly payment scheme of Gruha Lakshmi.

Akkatayi said that she and her friends had prayed to Goddess Lakshmi that Mr. Siddaramaiah’s reign continues uninterrupted.

“You have provided foodgrains to the hungry. We pray that you do not face any obstacles. You may not only rule the State but also the country,” Akkatayi said.

The Chief Minister thanked them and assured them that the Gruha Lakshmi scheme will not be stopped at any cost. Funds will reach your bank accounts every month, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah and Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, in turn, felicitated the women. Ms. Hebbalkar gifted saris to Akkatayi and the other women from Suttatti.