Akkamahadevi’s birthplace to be developed: CM

20 October 2020 17:55 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said the State government will develop Udutadi, the birthplace of Akkamahadevi, the 12th-century poet of Vachana movement, in Shikaraipura taluk. The government had allocated ₹30 crore for the purpose, he said during his visit to the place on Tuesday.

After reviewing the works, the Chief Minister said it would be developed into a major tourist attraction. The people who visit the place would understand the significance of the Vachana movement. “We have taken up this work intending to spread the message of her vachanas to the world. The development works would be completed in 10 months”, he added.

Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar, Zilla Panchayat CEO M.L. Vaishali and others were present.

