AKKA World Kannada meet in Virginia, U.S. from Aug. 30 to Sept.1

February 28, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The 12th AKKA (Association of Kannada Kootas of America) World Kannada Conference-2024 will be held in Richmond, Virginia in the United States of America from August 30 to September 1.

The event will take place at Greater Richmond Convention Center, said Mr. Ravi Bore Gowda, president, AKKA, in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Mr. Bore Gowda and the new team of Executive Committee members of AKKA were in Mysuru and shared details of the conference to media persons. The team is travelling to invite dignitaries for the conference.

AKKA Kannada conference is held once in two years. It was last held virtually in 2020 because of COVID-19. The conference could not be organised in 2022 due to post-pandemic reasons.

“We are expecting the participation of over 6,000 Kannadigas in the WKC from across the United States and the world, including those from the UK, Dubai, Australia, and other countries. We are inviting over 500 dignitaries, including politicians from the State,” said Mr. Ravi.

Mr. Bore Gowda said he plans to work towards having Kannada language as an accredited course in all the schools in the USA, besides encouraging International Kannada students.

He said, “I plan to work as a liaison between the Karnataka government and the US local and State governments for building a bilateral relationship and promote foreign direct investments to India among the Indian community, especially for Kannadigas. I plan to encourage and involve more women in AKKA committees.”

During his stint in AKKA in the past, Mr. Bore Gowda had visited all Kannada Kootas (KKs) across the United States and involved the presidents of all those KKs in strengthening AKKA, said a note from AKKA conference organising committee.

