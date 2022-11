November 28, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST

The Akhila Karnataka Janapada Sammelana will be held in Mandya on December 9 and 10. It is jointly organised by the district administration and the Karnataka Janapada Parishat, said Deputy Commissioner H N Gopalakrishna. Folk troupes from across the State will participate and perform at the event. More than 400 folk artists are expected to attend, the DC said. He told the meeting held in Mandya on Monday that all arrangements have to be made for the event’s success.