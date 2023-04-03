ADVERTISEMENT

Akhil Bharat Banjara Seva Sangh opposes internal reservation

April 03, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Opposing the BJP-led State government’s decision to introduce internal reservation for the sub-castes in the Scheduled Castes (SC) category, national president of the Akhil Bharat Banjara Seva Sangh (ABBSS) and Congress leader Baburao Chavan has said that internal reservation will limit the Banjara community’s share in reservation.

Earlier, all sub-castes coming under Scheduled Castes category were getting 15% reservation, which is now increased to 17%.

Mr. Chavan said that the Banjara community got a larger share in the earlier reservation system. With internal reservation, the reservation cap is fixed at 4.5% for the touchables (Banjara, Bhovi, Korama and Koracha communities), which is less and unscientific.

Mr. Chavan accused the State government of implementing the Sadashiva committee report without even discussing it in a public forum.

He appealed to the people of Scheduled Castes, particularly Banjara, Bhovi, Korama and Koracha community, in the State to teach the BJP a lesson in the coming Assembly elections.

