ADVERTISEMENT

Akashavani Bhadravathi to air lecture series on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

September 22, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Akashavani Bhadravathi will air a lecture series on the life and achievements of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, architect of the Indian Constitution, every Tuesday from September 26 onwards. The 15-part lecture series will be produced in association with the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Study Centre of Kuvempu University.

The programme will be on air between 7.15 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26. Experts, research scholars, and professors from the university will deliver the talk. The lecture will be followed by a quiz, and those who answer correctly will get prizes. The listeners can send their answers to Akashavani Bhadravathi on WhatsApp at 94815-72600.

Listeners can tune into FM 103.5 or MW675 Khz to listen to the programme. The programme is available on Prasabharati ‘newsonair’ application and Akashavani Bhadavathi YouTube channel as well, said a press release issued by S.R. Bhat, programme head of Akashavani Bhadravathi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US