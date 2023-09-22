Akashavani Bhadravathi to air lecture series on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

September 22, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Shivamogga

Akashavani Bhadravathi will air a lecture series on the life and achievements of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, architect of the Indian Constitution, every Tuesday from September 26 onwards. The 15-part lecture series will be produced in association with the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Study Centre of Kuvempu University.

The programme will be on air between 7.15 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26. Experts, research scholars, and professors from the university will deliver the talk. The lecture will be followed by a quiz, and those who answer correctly will get prizes. The listeners can send their answers to Akashavani Bhadravathi on WhatsApp at 94815-72600.

Listeners can tune into FM 103.5 or MW675 Khz to listen to the programme. The programme is available on Prasabharati ‘newsonair’ application and Akashavani Bhadavathi YouTube channel as well, said a press release issued by S.R. Bhat, programme head of Akashavani Bhadravathi.

