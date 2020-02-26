Akademi award for English translation of ‘Kusumabale’

Sahitya Akademi’s Translation Prize for 2019 in the category of translation into English has been awarded to Kannada novel Kusumabale by Devanur Mahadeva, rendered into English by Susan Daniel.
The akademi announced a total of 23 awards in various Indian languages on Tuesday after a meeting of the executive board, chaired by president Chandrashekhar Kambar. The prize for translation into Kannada is to be declared.
Kusumabale, published in 1988, is a classic in Kannada literature. Written in a dialect typically spoken in Chamarajnagar district in Southern Karnataka, it combines prose and poetry, mythology and realism to weave a tapestry of Dalit life. The award carries a purse of ₹50,000 and a copper plaque. It will be presented later in the year.
