A.K. Subbaiah, Karnataka BJP’s first president, passes away

Ajjikuttira Kariappa Subbaiah, the first president of BJP in the State who later turned a bitter critic of the party, passed away here on Tuesday due to age related complications.

Mr. Subbaiah, who started off as a firebrand politician, was a leading advocate and social activist.

Doctors attending on him in Manipal Hospitals said he had suffered a renal failure two years ago and was on dialysis since then.

He had chronic diabetes and his condition deteriorated in the last two weeks after he developed severe infection in the vital organs. Doctors were unable to dialyse him and his heart functioning became poor.

