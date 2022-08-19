Two AK 47 rifles missing from ITBP training centre in Belagavi

Belagavi Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah constitutes special team led by P V Sneha, Deputy Commissioner (crime), to investigate the case

Rishikesh Bahadur Desai belagavi
August 19, 2022 10:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of AK 47 assault rifles. | Photo Credit: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have registered a case of two Avtomat Kalashnikova (AK-47) rifles missing from the counter-insurgency and jungle warfare (CIJW) school of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, in Halbhavi village in Belagavi district of Karnataka.

Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah has constituted a special team led by P V Sneha, Deputy Commissioner (crime), to investigate the case. A team of the city police visited the CIJW school on August 18.

According to the complaint at Kakati police station, two AK 47 rifles carried by trainees Rajesh Kumar and Sandeep Meena from Madurai ITBP, were kept in the school as per ‘routine protocol and precaution’ on August 17. However, they were reported missing on August 18.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CIJW authorities refused to comment on the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app