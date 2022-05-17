Ajay Singh hits back at Kateel

Responding to BJP State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who had said that corruption was a synonym to Congress, Ajay Singh, Opposition Chief Whip in Legislative Assembly, hit back by stating that the series of scams coming out one after the other in the State themselves spoke volumes about the deep-rooted corruption in BJP.

“After BJP assumed power, the State is witnessing one or the other scam. The irregularities and malpractices in the recruitments of Assistant Professors, Junior Engineers and Assistant Engineers for the Public Works Department and Police Sub-Inspectors and Bitcoin scam are some of the scandals that have been unearthed in the recent past. Contractors have written to Prime Minister complaining that they were forced to pay a 40% commission to government functionaries including politicians and bureaucrats to get their bills cleared for the government works they completed. As a matter of fact, BJP is a Gangotri of corruption,” Mr. Singh said in a media release on Tuesday.