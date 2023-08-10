Ajay Singh appointed KKRDB chairman

August 10, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The State government, on Thursday, appointed Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh as the Chairman of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB).

Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussain, Members of Legislative Council Arvind Arali and Tippannappa Kamakanur, Members of Legislative Assembly B.R. Patil (Aland), Raja Venkatappa Naik (Yadgir), Hampanagouda Badarli (Sindhanur), Basavaraj Rayaraddi (Yelburga), Raghavendra Hitnal (Koppal), Tukaram (Sandur) and H.R. Gaviyappa (Vijayanagara) have been appointed as members of the board.

As per the notification issued by Director and Deputy Secretary (In-charge) of ADB Division of Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department, D. Chandrashekharaiah, the term of the chairman and members of the KKRDB will be on rotation basis for one year.

