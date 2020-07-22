A.J. Hospital and Research Centre gets ICMR nod for COVID-19 testing

MANGALURU

22 July 2020 18:10 IST

A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in the city has obtained approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for testing SARS-CoV-2 virus by Real Time RT-PCR method. This has given a boost to the existing COVID-19 testing facilities in Dakshina Kannada.

The dean of the institute said in a release on Wednesday that a dedicated kiosk for sample collection has been opened at the hospital. Staff and technicians from the Department of Microbiology have undergone training in molecular testing at NIMHANS, Bengaluru.

The hospital has set up dedicated isolation wards for treating suspected and positive COVID-19 patients. Its laboratory was recently assessed and accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories for its facilities, the release said.