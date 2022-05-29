AIUTUC State-level convention begins 

AIUTUC activists and trade union members took out a procession to mark the beginning of its convention in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The three-day State-level convention of All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) commenced in the city on Sunday.

The organisers said that this was being held in the backdrop of uncertainty haunting the working class people and those from the low and mid-income group category owing to the economic policies of the Government.

While the Government was pushing for reforms that were anti-labour and anti-union policies on the one hand, inflation was adding to the misery of the people on the other hand, according to the AIUTUC office bearers.

They said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been at the helm of affairs for 8 years and claimed that not a single promise – of doubling farmers income, price control, eradication of corruption, creating 2 crore jobs etc. on the basis of which he came to power – had been fulfilled.

Contrary to the promises made to improve the lot of the farmers, the Prime Minister has initiated reforms that was in favour of the business class and the corporates who were being encouraged to enter the agricultural sector, according to AIUTUC.

Commenting on the increase in prices of essential commodities, the trade union pointed out that LPG cylinder had breached the ₹1000 mark for the first time ever while prices of over 800 medicines that were essential to safeguarding public health, had also been increased. It alleged that the quantum of black money in the country was about 10 per cent of the GDP in 1948 but increased to 40 per cent by 1995 and was now pegged at 62 per cent. ‘’The claims of sab ka saath sab ka vikaas rings hollow,’’ according to AIUTUC which said that the income of 83 per cent of the population had dwindled while 67 per cent of SSIs and MSMEs had either shut down or were on the verge of closure due to the economic policies of the Government.

Earlier, the trade union activists took out a procession from the Town Hall and later held a public meeting.