AIUTUC flays economic policies of the BJP, Congress govts.

The 4th State-level conference of All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) commenced in the city on Saturday, and both the BJP and the Congress came under flak for their economic policies.

The national president of AIUTUC K. Radhakrishnan rued that the concept of permanent employment was on the wane, and it was being replaced by contractor work and fixed time employment. He attributed the fallout to the economic policies initiated by the Congress for years and followed by the BJP in the present times.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said that exploitation of the working class continues unabated even as the government was weakening laws that were aimed to protect them. He said that four new labour codes that were inimical to the interest of the working class but will benefit the industrialists, will be rolled out by the government in November.

The AIUTUC president said the number of multi-millionaires and billionaires in the country had increased but the economic plight of people working for such people had deteriorated. While industrial giants like Ambanis earned in thousands of crores per day, the workers received a pittance and this is due to the economic policies of both the Congress and the BJP, said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

Referring to the economy of the country, he said youngsters were increasingly facing difficulty to find work and were forced to migrate to war-torn countries to eke out a living. The need of the hour was unity but the government was dividing the working class on the basis of caste and religion and fomenting communalism, according to Mr. Radhakrishnan.

He urged the workers to transcend their caste and class differences to forge a unity to fight for their collective cause and put an end to the existing system, which, he said, exploited them.

Referring to the praise heaped on Anganwadi workers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AIUTUC president said it was not backed by proportionate wages to them. They were being given a pittance for the work being rendered, he added.

The national general secretary of AIUTUC Shankar Das Gupta said though India became independent more than 75 years ago, it has not witnessed the kind of development envisaged by the freedom fighters. He said country’s development does not mean the increase in income of the capitalists and bemoaned the growing inequality between the rich and the poor. Only 1 per cent of the population controlled more than 80 per cent of the country’s economic wealth, he added.

Earlier, AIUTUC members took out a procession. AIUTUC office bearers Ugra Narasimhe Gowda, K. Somashekar, D. Nagalakshmi, A. Devadas, M. Umadevi, and others were present.