AIUTUC conference

December 17, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST

A two-day conference of group D outsourced workers of hostels began in the city on Saturday. It is being held under the aegis of AIUTUC which has demanded regularisation of the services of the workers and an end to outsourcing to private contractors. ADVERTISEMENT

