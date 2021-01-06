AITUC members stage agitation

Expressing solidarity with the ongoing agitation in New Delhi by farmers of different States against farm laws brought in by the Union government, members of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) staged a demonstration in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Staging the demonstration, AITUC members demanded repeal of the three new farm laws promulgated by the Union government and said that the new laws were pro corporate and anti-farmer.

Addressing the protestors, district unit president of AITUC Gangadhar Badiger said that the agitation was in response to a call for a State-wide agitation in support of the farmers who were on an indefinite agitation for the last 42 days braving cold and rain in the national capital region.

He said that AITUC units across the State were, expressing solidarity with the farmers, observing agitation day on Tuesday.

Various other organisations too had extended support to the agitation.

Mr. Badiger said that like the Union government, the State government led by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had promulgated amendments to APMC Act and Land Reforms Act, which were again pro corporate sector.

These amendments would only help corporate houses, those who indulge in hoarding commodities, he said.

And, the amendments in the land reforms Act would ultimately snatch away land from poor farmers and also their livelihood, he said and demanded immediate repeal of the new farm laws and withdrawal of the amendments.

District vice-president of AITUC Bhuvana Ballari said that instead of resolving the issue, the Union government was employing delaying tactics even after seven rounds of discussion.

AITUC office-bearers Ramesh Hosamani, Sunanda Hongal, Renuka Karigar and others were present.