AITUC demands minimum wage be fixed at ₹31,500 per month

February 08, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

‘Sky-rocketing inflation over the past five years combined with contraction of economy and jobs because of the pandemic have placed working class in precarious position’

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the All India Trade Union Congress holding a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) Karnataka, on Wednesday, insisted that State and central governments should fix minimum wage in the ₹31,500 per month range considering the precarious position of the labour class after the pandemic, especially in the present sky-rocketing inflationary scenario.

In the absence of a scientific study by the government, AITUC submitted a scientific study based on present-day price realities and in line with the legal norms, establishing the need for ₹31,500 as the minimum wage, it said in a statement.

The sky-rocketing inflation over the past five years combined with the contraction of the economy and jobs under the pandemic had placed the working class in a precarious position, it further said.

AITUC also held a massive protest at Freedom Park against the “anti-worker” policies of the State and central governments. Over 8,000 workers from across the State representing various sectors such as construction, anganwadi and mid-day meal scheme, besides industrial workers, and beedi and plantation segments participated.

“The objective of the protest was to press the State government to notify the minimum wages in accordance with the established scientific and legal norms,’‘ said D.A. Vijaybhaskar, General Secretary, AITUC. However, the government, in violation of the norms has chosen to provide a paltry 10% increase for the past five years in minimum wages, which was illegal, arbitrary and unfair,” he added.

