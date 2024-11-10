AITUC celebrates 105th Foundation Day in Mysuru

The 105th foundation day of All India Trade Union Congress was celebrated here on Sunday and leaders recalled various struggles that preceded its formation.

Veteran trade union leader and activist H.R. Seshadri said that the concept of total freedom was first aired by AITUC during its formation much before the Congress party took it up during the freedom struggle against the British. He said that people like Lala Lajpat Rai had voiced concerns over the growing exploitation of the workers and the farmers who did not have any laws to protect them. This had ensued a prolonged struggle culminating in the freedom from British.

Four labour codes

Mr. Seshadri said that the working class struggle continues to this day though the nature and the objective may have changed and cautioned that the government of the day was seriously contemplating the introduction of the four labour codes that are opposed by the trade unions as it was inimical to the interest of the workers.

The Centre has enacted the four labour codes and there are many States in the country which have taken the lead in their implementation though Karnataka was not among them. “Had it not been for the change of government after the Assembly elections in April and May 2023, the four labour codes would have been passed in Karnataka as well,” he said. He cautioned the trade union members to stay on guard as senior officials in the Labour Department had indicated that the government was serious about implementing them.

Former Rangayana Director and theatre personality Janardhan, who was awarded the Rajyothsava award for his contribution to the field of theatre, was felicitated on the occasion.

