 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AITUC celebrates 105th Foundation Day in Mysuru

Published - November 10, 2024 08:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
AITUC celebrated its 105th Foundation Day by felicitating theatre personality Janardhan in Mysuru on Sunday.

AITUC celebrated its 105th Foundation Day by felicitating theatre personality Janardhan in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The 105th foundation day of All India Trade Union Congress was celebrated here on Sunday and leaders recalled various struggles that preceded its formation.

Veteran trade union leader and activist H.R. Seshadri said that the concept of total freedom was first aired by AITUC during its formation much before the Congress party took it up during the freedom struggle against the British. He said that people like Lala Lajpat Rai had voiced concerns over the growing exploitation of the workers and the farmers who did not have any laws to protect them. This had ensued a prolonged struggle culminating in the freedom from British.

Four labour codes

Mr. Seshadri said that the working class struggle continues to this day though the nature and the objective may have changed and cautioned that the government of the day was seriously contemplating the introduction of the four labour codes that are opposed by the trade unions as it was inimical to the interest of the workers.

The Centre has enacted the four labour codes and there are many States in the country which have taken the lead in their implementation though Karnataka was not among them. “Had it not been for the change of government after the Assembly elections in April and May 2023, the four labour codes would have been passed in Karnataka as well,” he said. He cautioned the trade union members to stay on guard as senior officials in the Labour Department had indicated that the government was serious about implementing them.

Former Rangayana Director and theatre personality Janardhan, who was awarded the Rajyothsava award for his contribution to the field of theatre, was felicitated on the occasion.

Published - November 10, 2024 08:34 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / Independence Day / state politics / farms / labour legislation / labour dispute / labour / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.