AITM enters into MoU with aerospace company

July 09, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Belagavi

Angadi Institute of Technology and Management (AITM) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sarus Aerospace Company.

It will lead to collaboration and technological advancements between academia and industry, the college said.

This strategic partnership aims to promote research, innovation and knowledge exchange in the aerospace domain, paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in the industry, said a release.

Under the terms of the agreement, AITM College and Sarus Aerospace Company will embark on joint research projects, sharing resources, expertise and facilities. The collaboration will provide students and faculty members at AITM College with hands-on experience in cutting-edge aerospace technologies, while simultaneously addressing industry challenges and fostering innovation.

The partnership between AITM College and Sarus Aerospace Company is expected to facilitate the exchange of knowledge, intellectual property and research findings. This synergy will accelerate the development of state-of-the-art aerospace technologies, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), satellite systems and advanced material. It will also provide students with internship and employment opportunities, enabling them to work on real-world projects and gain exposure to industry practices.

Rahul Patil, founder, Sarus Aerospace, Sachin Bhusal, chief business officer, Spoorti Patil, director, Suresh Angadi Education Foundation, Raju Joshi, administrator, Anand Deshpande, principal and director, AITM, faculty members Vishalkirthi Patil, Omkar Patil, Kiran Koraddi, Dhanashree Kulkarni, Malagouda Patil, Manjushree H. and others were present during the event.