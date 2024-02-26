GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Airtel adds four new stores in Mysuru

February 26, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecommunications service provider, announced that it has launched four new company-owned stories in Mysuru in addition to the existing six.

In a statement here on Monday, Bharti Airtel said the four next-gen company-owned stores had come up in J.P. Nagar, Bogadi, N.R. Mohalla, and Siddhartha Nagar in Mysuru to strengthen the company’s retail presence.

The neighbourhood stores will display the entire range of Airtel’s offerings. The store staff referred to as ‘Airtel Friends’ are trained to address and resolve customer queries across all of Airtel’s portfolio including mobile, broadband and DTH, said the statement.

“As a one-stop-shop for all customer needs, these neighbourhood stores will offer an exhaustive range of services including mobile, broadband, DTH, etc. The State of Karnataka continues to be a big focus market for us and we will continue to invest in this market”, said Mr. Vivek Mehendiratta, CEO, Karnataka, Bharti Airtel, in a statement here.

