‘Airport will bring investment to Shivamogga’

February 23, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The Shivamogga airport scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27 will bring investment in different sectors, said Member of Legislative Council D.S. Arun on Thursday.

Addressing a meeting of Shivamogga District Chamber of Commerce and Industriy in Shivamogga, Mr. Arun said whenever industrialists were approached seeking investments in Shivamogga, they did enquire about the airport facility in the district. “A majority of the investors look for air connectivity before finalising a place for investment. Now, this demand has been fulfilled. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa played a major role in executing this project,” he said.

From now on the district would attract major investors that would help creation of jobs as well, he said.

N. Gopinath, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the industrial sector would be benefited by the airport. The tourism would also improve in the district. 

Office-bearers of the chamber of commerce were present in the meeting.

