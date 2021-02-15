Airport in Vijayapura will boost tourism: CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said an airport in Vijayapura will boost the tourism sector and offer jobs to youths of the district. He spoke after inaugurating the programme to lay the foundation stone for construction of an airport in Vijayapura, in a virtual meeting in Shivamogga on Monday.

Vijayapura is known for tourist places and horticulture products which have demand worldwide. The State government has taken up construction of the airport at a cost of ₹220 crore in two phases on 727 acres of land at Bharanapura and Madabhavi villages. The airport would help tourists reach the place and the farmers get a wider market for their produces, the CM said.

As of now, the airport being constructed with the participation of private partners would operate ATR-72 aircraft. Later, it would be upgraded to operate Airbus-320 flights as well, he said.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, Rudre Gowda, MLC, Araga Jnanendra, MLA, and senior officers were present.