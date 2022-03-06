Airport in Shivamogga should be named after former CM Yediyurappa, says Minister Eshwarappa

Go. Ru. Channabasappa, one of the guests, had suggested that the airport could be named after Shivappa Nayaka

Go. Ru. Channabasappa, one of the guests, had suggested that the airport could be named after Shivappa Nayaka

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has suggested that the airport being constructed at Sogane near Shivamogga should be named after the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. He made this suggestion the presence of Yediyurappa himself at a programme in Shivamogga on Sunday.

“Why the airport should not be named after Yediyurappa? He is responsible for the overall development of the district and his name is suitable for the airport. There could be some comments opposing it. But, we don’t care. If he had not become CM, Shivamogga would have not got an airport”, he said.

Marulasidda Swamy of Basava Kendra and Rajendra Murugha Swamy of Bekkina Kalmutt seconded Eshwarappa’s opinion. They also appealed to Eshwarappa to take the responsibility to ensure the airport was named after Yediyurappa.

Earlier, speaking at the programme, Yediyurappa said the airport construction would be completed in a few months and a suitable name could be selected after consulting seniors. However, within minutes after his speech, his name was suggested for the airport.

Go. Ru. Channabasappa, one of the guests, had suggested that the airport could be named after Shivappa Nayaka. Similarly, Rudramuni Sajjan of Akhila Veerashaiva Mahasabha had suggested Keladi Chennamma for the airport.

Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Samaja felicitated former CM Yediyurappa with the Keladi Shivappa Nayaka award on the occasion.