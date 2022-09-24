Airport construction inspected in Hassan

Efforts to be made to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its inauguration

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
September 24, 2022 19:02 IST

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, Additional Secretary of Civil Aviation Ministry Usha Padhee, Additional Chief Secretary (Karnataka) Gaurav Gupta and other senior officers inspected the construction of airport at Sogane near Shivamogga on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The airport being constructed at Sogane near Shivamogga will soon be ready and efforts will be made to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its inauguration, said Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra.

He spoke to presspersons at Sogane on Saturday after inspecting the construction work along with senior officers.  A team of officers including Usha Padhee, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, visited the construction site to inspect the work on the day.

The construction of the runway, terminal and other infrastructure facilities would be ready by November this year. A multi-disciplinary team from the Ministry of Civil Aviation would visit the spot within a month. “We are planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the airport’s inauguration. A request will be forwarded to the Prime Minister’s office through the State Government seeking the PM’s time in January next year,” he said.

Mr. Raghavendra said the airport would have flights that could connect to prime localities in Karnataka and outside.

Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, Secretary in charge of Shivamogga district Dr. S. Selva Kumar, R. Selvamani, Shivamogga DC, Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad and others were present.

