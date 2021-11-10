Airlines urged to add more destinations

To fulfil the increasing demand of passengers, the officials of the Airports Authority of India have written to several airlines requesting them to introduce flights services on new routes from Kalaburagi Airport.

As Kalaburagi Airport has helped commuters in this area, getting a very positive response, the officials have asked Star Air and Alliance Air to add three new destinations — Mumbai, Goa and Ahmedabad — to be served from Kalaburagi.

Director of Kalaburagi Airport S. Gyaneshwar said that on an average, flights from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru, Delhi and Tirupati are operating with 85% occupancy.

Providing passenger data, he said that 17,900 passengers travelled through this airport during the pandemic from April to September 2020. The number of passengers who travelled between April 2021 and September 2021 was 40,443, he added.